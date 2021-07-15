Marcell Lowery, 94, of McComb, died July 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Magnolia.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Austin, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He was born May 15, 1927, in Pike County.
