David Allen Sturdivant, 79, of Crosby died Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Gloster Church of the Nazarene, 933 S. Capt. Gloster Drive, Gloster. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Sturdivant was born in Amite County on Sept. 7, 1940, to Tommy and Ettie V. Arnold Sturdivant.
He was retired from International Paper Co. as project manager and a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge No.1 of Natchez. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Sturdivant and Mark Sturdivant; sister, Faye Sturdivant Byrd; and granddaughter, Lauren Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sturdivant; sons Jeffrey Allen Sturdivant and wife Ginger of Shreveport, La., and David Christian Sturdivant and fianceé Bobbie of Franklinton, La.; three grandchildren, Holly Sturdivant, Timothy Sturdivant and Courtney Sturdivant; two great-grandchildren, Braelyn Patterson and Kinsley Wilkinson; two sisters, Judy McGraw and Mary Weatherly; and four brothers, Griffin, Virgil, James and Joe Sturdivant.
He is also survived by his special friend, Rhonda Lopez; her daughter, Carrie Foreman Delaney and husband Robert; and her grandchildren.
