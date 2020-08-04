Paul Leslie Taylor, 81, went to be with the Lord July 31, 2020, at his residence in Amite County.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Deaton Funeral Home in Red Bay, Ala. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sandy Springs Cemetery in Fulton, with Bill Waddle and Mike Deaton officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Eula in Sandy Springs Cemetery, Itawamba County. They have finally been reunited with each other and their Lord.
He was born in Itawamba County in 1938 to Dewey Lexter and Edna Edge Taylor, their fifth oldest child and the oldest surviving son.
Paul graduated from Fairview High School and Itawamba Junior College before it was IJC. He became an engineer working in the garment industry with Blue Bell/Lady Wrangler Inc., where he met his wife of 48 years, Eula Lindsey.
Paul and Eula had a strong faith in Christ, a strong work ethic and a love for travel. They both had very generous hearts and raised their children to rise to these same standards.
Paul loved his family and gardening and wanted everyone to grow at least some of their own food. Although he had a serious heart condition that he managed with diet, exercise and medication, he practiced what he preached and The Good Lord blessed him with enough health to raise a garden up until he was called home. Nothing made him happier than digging in the dirt and sharing the fruits of his labors with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2006; his parents; an older brother, Elvin Lexter; and older sister, Lavern Pharr.
Left behind to cherish his memory are two children, Dawn Taylor and Paul Taylor (Jean); three grandchildren, Bobbie, Avery and Jehu; siblings, Edath McDowell, Nadine Waddle (William), Leland Taylor (Betty), Troyce Taylor (Lavelle), Betty Jean Lindsey (Leamon) and Cathy McAllister, along with nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Mississippi.
