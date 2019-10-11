Herbert D. Grady, 72, of McComb, died Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence after a sudden illness.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church until services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Wyre, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Grady was born June 12, 1947, in Magnolia to the late Linda Brumfield and William Grady Sr.
He was an automotive technician and worked at East McComb Body Shop.
Mr. Grady was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Williams Grady Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Pauline Grady; six sons, Undre’ (Laha) Johnson, Wilfred (Christal) Grady, Kevin (Felicia) Grady Sr., Roderick (Lashandra) Grady Sr., Robert Scott and Kendrick (Natavvia) Grady Sr.; three brothers, Robert (Kara) Grady, James (Patricia) Grady and Billy (Loretta) Grady; three sisters, Pinkie Carter, Ruthie (Robert) Patterson and Geneva Hannah Davis; sisters and brother-in-law, Lillie Grady, Emma Dillon, Mary (Henry) Jones, Norma Robins, Minnie P. (Herbert) McKnight, Annette (Rev. Dr. George) Coney, Helen (David) Martin and Jessie (Viola) Mixon; one uncle, Jessie (Priscilla) Grady; two aunts, Alfria Grady and Bobbie Grady; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
