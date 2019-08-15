Betty Lou Carlisle Wells, 85, left the confines of her ailing body and went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 14, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Friday until services at 4 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Rick Kennedy will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Betty was born Dec. 2, 1933, to Benjamin Franklin Carlisle and Carrie Aletha Daniels Carlisle in Pike County.
She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church and a former member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. “Maw Maw” Betty, as she was known by many children, had a hand in raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous children from her neighborhood. She loved her church dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Eunice Burke, Ruth Mathis, Carrie Rottman and Maggie Robinson; her brother, Ben Carlisle; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Wells.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Randolph Wells; children, Mary and Mike Thornton of Smithdale, Linda and Felder Dunn of
Fernwood, Mike and Lynnette Wells of Ponchatoula, La., and Randy Wells of Summit; grandchildren, Champ and Wendy Thornton of Anniston, Ala., Brittany and Jack Stogner of Hattiesburg, Magan and Ben Legg of Magnolia, and Mistie and Wendell Durham of Amory; great-grandchildren, Colby Thornton, Tristan Thornton, Evan Legg, Machala Durham, Wyatt Durham and Aidan Stogner; and a host of other church friends and relatives including a sister, Mamie Powell Nelson of Chicago.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Moore, Carl Fuller, Michael Andrews, Nathan Wells, Walter Anderson and Louie Whifeznant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Heights Baptist Church in Summit.
