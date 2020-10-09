Mable Ruth Cates Moses, 99, peacefully entered into eternal life on Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by family.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moses was born Sept. 27, 1921, in Greenwood and reared by Lottie Cates and Gayden Sullivan.
She had one sibling, Anthony “Bully” Andrews, who preceded her in death. In her early childhood years she resided in Summit with her foster mother, Lucy Auston Bowsky.
She was married to the late Earl D. Moses Sr. for over 50 years, a fruitful union to which 10 children were born. She partnered with her husband in managing Moses Shoe Repair in McComb for 54 years.
She received her cosmetology license in her early years, but one of her proudest accomplishments was receiving her GED and college credits at the age of 50. She then became a teacher’s aide at Westbrook Elementary School for several years.
Mrs. Moses accepted Jesus Christ to be the Lord of her life at an early age. She was a devoted member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she continued to mature in her Christian walk. Mrs. Moses remained a faithful servant to the Lord all of her life, even during her most challenging trials of first surviving breast cancer while still raising her youngest children, and later the loss of four beloved sons.
She treasured her children, embracing their distinct personalities and celebrating their many accomplishments in sports, education and military service. Mrs. Moses was duly honored as “Mother of the Year” by the Enterprise-Journal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and sons, Melvin, Clifford, Jeffrey and Keith.
Mrs. Moses leaves precious memories in the hearts of her loved ones: daughters, Lyndia M. Williams (J.B.), Marlyn Moses, both of Baton Rouge, and Felicia Moses Collins (Les) of Houston, Texas; sons, Earl Moses Jr., Ronald Moses (Tara), both of McComb, and Bruce Moses of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Raymond Mims (Kim), Katrina Moses, Damion Moses (Tina), Kimberly Elbert O’Neal, Elliott O’Neal, Noah Knox, Brooklyn Moses and McKenzie Moses; and other adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
