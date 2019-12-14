Lisa Michelle Courtney, 33, of Brandon, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. The Rev. George Hartzog and the Rev. Carl Dickens will officiate, and burial will be in Carson Spring Cemetery.
Ms. Courtney was born Jan. 2, 1986, in Bogalusa, La., to Donald O. Penton and the late Teresa Davis Penton.
She was a florist and of the Pentecostal faith. Ms. Courtney was a loving mother, daughter and sister who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was a daddy’s girl who loved her sisters. She loved to shop, loved her bling and was a fashion guru.
Ms. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother and one son, Evan Courtney.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Brenda Penton; one son, Devin Courtney; two sisters, Jennifer Lungrin (Chris) and Samantha Coon (Mitch); along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lungrin, Bruce Penton, Zaiden Lungrin, Lee Pounders and Mitch Coon.
