Mary Louise Duncan Brister, 78, a resident of Ruth, gained her angel wings Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence with her daughters by her side.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 11. Burial will be in the Felder’s Campground Cemetery. The Rev. Diane Woodall and the Rev. Barry Dickerson will officiate.
She was born in Walthall County on Sept. 27, 1941, to James and Lorena Duncan.
She was the ultimate preacher’s wife. She loved visiting the church members with her husband, at every church he served at. She will be remembered for her egg custard pies, the many “I love yous” and the great hugs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; the Rev. Charles E. Brister, whom she loved dearly; a sister; Annie Mae Massey; and a brother, Olen Duncan.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Mary Ann Long and Charlene and Rodney Shaw; three grandchildren, Angela Long and Jeremy Shaw and his wife Destine; two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Drifton; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Bobby Morris; a special sister-in-law, Doris Duncan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be the men of Summit and Felder’s United Methodist churches.
Special thanks to Hospice Compassus, her wonderful caregivers, her church families at Summit United Methodist and Felder’s United Methodist Church.
