Dorothy Dickerson, 90, of Summit died Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 a.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. The Rev. Mike Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Whittington Cemetery.
She was born June 21, 1930, in McComb, the daughter of the late Frank and Lucille Eastman Sullivan.
She owned and operated Dickerson’s Store in McComb for many years. She was a member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Dickerson Sr.; one son, David Lee Dickerson; two grandchildren, Erica Hall and Angela Marie Dickerson; one brother, Emmit Sullivan; two daughters-in-law, Shirley and Sylvia Dickerson; and one sister-in-law, Helen Sullivan.
Mrs. Dickerson is survived by two sons, James Dickerson and Robert Dickerson, both of Summit; one grandson-in-law, Robert Hall of Brandon; one special friend and caregiver, Janet Simmons; four grandchildren, Robert and wife Meri Chris Dickerson, Christopher and wife Angela Dickerson, Kim and husband Rick Lanterman and James Dickerson Jr. and wife Jackie; several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Dickerson, Chris Dickerson, James Dickerson Jr., David Travis, Robert Hall, and Trenton Summers.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for their kind and loving ser vice to Mrs. Dickerson.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.