Dora Mae Lennep Murray, 96, of Gallatin, Tenn., and formerly of McComb, passed away April 23, 2021, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Tennessee.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dora was born Sept. 21, 1924, to Jesse and Nola Lennep.
“Ms. Dora” was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a godly Christian lady, a long-time member of First Baptist Church of McComb and a current member of Creekside Fellowship in Gallatin, Tenn.
An adventurous spirit, she went sky-diving for her 85th birthday!
Everyone who knew her loved her, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor B. Murray; a brother, Jesse Lennep Jr.; a sister, Barbara Brown; a grandson, Benjamin Murray; and a great-grandson, John Luke Murray.
She is survived by her sons, Lennep David Murray (Barbara) and Phillip Bond Murray (Jackye); grandchildren, Seth Murray (Jaime), Josh Murray (Liesl), Adam Murray (Ginny), Caleb Murray (Amelia) and Alan Murray (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Aden Murray, Mason Murray, Sydney Murray, Eneko Murray, Corban Murray, Nahia Murray, Benjamin Murray, Lawson Murray and Bond Murray; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
