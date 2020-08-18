William D. Sartin, 80, of Liberty passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at the Liberty Community Living Center.
A graveside service will be held10 a.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit. Rev. Hugh Lambert will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
William was born March 18, 1940, in Sartinville to the late, Ralph and Osie Broadus Sartin.
William was a retired auto mechanic from Howell Motors in Summit and was of the Baptist faith. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grand-, great-grand- and great-great-grandfather. He enjoyed cutting grass and working on small motors and creating bird houses. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Faith Leonard Sartin; and one granddaughter, Samantha Ward.
He is survived by one son, William “Joey” Sartin (Sheila); one daughter, Wanda Faith Ward; one sister, Margaret Thames; and numerous grand-, great-grand-, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey Sartin, Greg Sharp, J.J. Ward, Kevin Clause, Mikey Ward and Obed McDaniel.
