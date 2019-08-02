Doris Cloy Jackson, 96, of Summit died July 29, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Collins Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Sam Hall pastor and the Rev. Robert McCall officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Jackson was born April 7, 1923, in Lincoln County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.