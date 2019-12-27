Walter O’Neal Barnes, 54, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 18, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is noon Saturday at Pink Hill M. B. Church until service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Robert Dobbs, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. People’s Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Barnes was born July 26, 1965, in New Orleans to the late Earl Reed and Edna Barnes. He was a graduate of South Pike High School in 1984 and attended Southwest Community College on a baseball scholarship.
He was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Veronica Reed.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Hope Smith; one son, Brandon Smith; one brother, Roosevelt Barnes; two sisters, Jerry Dean (Lester) Thompson and Sandra Cotton; a devoted companion, Linda Strickland of Hattiesburg; one aunt, Carene (Eugene) Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
