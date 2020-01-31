Leila P. Smith, 93, of Tylertown, died Jan. 22, 2020, at The Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday till services at 11 at Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with the pastor, Dr. George Coney, officiating. Burial will be in Magee’s Creek Cemetery, Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born Jan. 31, 1926, in Tylertown, Ms. Smith was the daughter of the late Richard Price and Leal James Price.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.