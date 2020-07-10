Samuel Nelson “Sammy” Pope, 73, of McComb, passed from this life on July 8, 2020.
A graveside service is 10 a.m. today in Pike Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Van Windom officiating and Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sammy was born March 7, 1947, in Baton Rouge, to Nelson and Sybil McElveen Pope.
Sammy was an active member of West McComb Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. He also sang as a member of “The Singing Deacons” for 25-plus years. He was a retired business owner and employee of Heritage Properties. He was a graduate of Kentwood High School and Northeast Louisiana University. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Pope; his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Megan Pope; his daughter and son-in-law, Marti and Chris Burgess; his granddaughter, Abigail Burgess; and his grandson, Hank Pope.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West McComb Building Fund (Next Gen.).
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and use of masks are requested.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
