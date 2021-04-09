Rose M. Wells, 75, of Magnolia died April 1, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co., with burial in Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Rose was born Nov. 26, 1945, to the Late Clarence Mason and Delia Hood.
She was employed at Sanderson Farms and took pride in her work.
Mrs. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Wells Sr.; daughter, Rosa Lee Reed; stepdaughter, Bonita Patterson; grandson, Russell Moore; two great-granddaughters, ShaKimberly Jones and Octavianna Wells; her father, Clarence Mason; her mother, Delia Hood Gordon; and four brothers, Clarence Mason Jr., Hubert Hood, Johnny Gordon and James Harness.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Johnny Hood, Zebedee Jones, Joseph (Angela) Jones and Oscar Wells Jr. of Magnolia; a stepdaughter, Linda Patterson; three sisters, Margie Dixon and Clara Gordon, both of Magnolia, and Anita Gordon of Chicago; three brothers, Thado Gordon, Thomas Gordon and Willie Hood, all of Magnolia; 26 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
