Wilma Ammons, 92, passed away March 10, 2020, at her home in Jackson.
Visitation is noon today until services at 1:30 p.m. at Briarwood United Methodist Church, Jackson. Burial is at Lakewood Memorial Park. Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Ammons was born in Magnolia on Feb. 11, 1928, to the late James Monroe Wilson and Eleanor Lane Wilson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.