Paul William Leonard, 89, of Summit, died May 17, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is noon Wednesday until services at 12:30 at Peoples Undertaking Co. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Leonard was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Pike County to Paul Hilton Leonard and Juanita Allen Leonard. He was retired from IC Railroad and was a member at House of Prayer in Summit.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mabel Burell, Ollie Leonard, and Betty Nobles; two brothers, Willie Walker and Walter Walker; and a daughter Wilahemia Hayes.
Mr. Leonard leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Corine Leonard; two sons, Timothy (Doris) Leonard and Anthony (Marcia) Leonard; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Gordon; and a host of nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.