Thomas’s Life Story Added to Heaven’s Book of Saints: “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” — II Timothy 4:6-8
Deacon Thomas Edward Winding Sr., 83, also known as “Doll,” was highly blessed to matriculate his physical being into the transition of a new life and a new house on March 2, 2021, at Select Speciality Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Sunday until services at 11 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 5033 Mount Sinai Road, Liberty. Dennis Funeral Home of New Orleans is handling arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are required to wear face mask and practice social distancing.
Many people look upon death as a sad occasion, but the death of a Christian is a glorious time, for our Lord and Savior said so. The Psalmist says, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of the saints.” Deacon Winding fought a good fight as the hard fighter he was, and now he has completed and finished his course of physical service and life’s expectancy.
Deacon Winding was the fourth child born to the late Royan and Rosie Lee Winding on Dec. 26, 1937.
As a young adult, after leaving Liberty Rosenwald High School, he matriculated to New Orleans to begin his adult life. He began his employable skills at Schwegmann’s Grocery.
Shortly thereafter in 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Willine Sanders, and to this union two children were born, Patricia Ann Winding and Thomas Winding Jr.
Desiring a better life for himself and his family, he then ventured to Chicago, where he became a renowned butcher and worked for Central Meat Packing Co. for approximately 38 years until he retired and moved back home to Liberty.
After things didn’t work out with his first wife, Deacon Winding met and was joined into holy matrimony to Della Mae Watkins on Nov. 18, 1967, and to this union one son, Michael LaRay Winding, was born.
Deacon Winding was baptized at Cockerham Chapel Baptist Church at an early age. While in Chicago, Deacon Winding moved his membership to the Original Holy Ark Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Sammy Davis, where he served faithfully as a choir member before becoming a deacon and later a trustee of the church.
After moving back home to Mississippi, he united with Mount Sinai Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Bible class teacher, Sunday school superintendent, church treasurer and church trustee. Even though he had numerous responsibilities, he still found time to attend Allens’ Temple Church of God in Christ on the alternating Sundays when he was not at Mount Sinai and also attended weekly Bible class at Allens’ Temple.
Deacon Winding also worked as a school bus driver for Amite County schools until his health failed him. Deacon Winding truly enjoyed attending church wherever and whenever he could.
Also in his pastime, he enjoyed attending to his cows and goats, as well as mowing and keeping his yard and grass meticulous. No one could cut his yard like he wanted it to be cut. He also enjoyed being the family and neighborhood butcher.
Deacon Winding was preceded in death by his parents; his only daughter, Patricia Winding Robinson; three brothers, Bobbie Lewis Winding, Jessie Lee Winding and Ulysses Winding; and four sisters, Williemenar Writt, Evelaner Bates, Cathlean Galloway and Virginia Bates.
Deacon Winding leaves to love and cherish his lasting memories two sons, Thomas (Patrice) Winding Jr., and Michael L. Winding of Chicago; two goddaughters, Dana Winding and Birdie Dockery of Chicago; three sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, Rowanner (Elder James B.) Allen and Betty Winding, all of Liberty; one brother, Charles (Tijwana) Winding of Liberty; a special cousin whom he called sister, Leontine Dennis; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Bates of Liberty and Melvin Sanders of LaPlace, La.; two sisters-in-law, Arthamease Williams and Mary Winding; a very special cousin, Jennifer (Netta) Marsalis of Liberty; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family members, friends and acquaintances.
