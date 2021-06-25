Venton Ray Adams, 84, of Summit, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday until service at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. Woody Rimes will officiate and burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit with military honors.
Venton Ray was born in Franklin County on Sept. 24, 1936, to the late Howard and Clara Bell Roberts Adams.
He graduated from Summit High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and William Carey University. He served for 47 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard (known by his childhood name “Slick” by his fellow army buddies) and served on active duty during the Gulf War. He reached the rank of warrant officer and retired as a master sergeant. He was an avid supporter of SMCC, McComb High, North Pike and Parklane. He was also selected Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at SMCC.
Venton Ray was a referee for more than 30 years with the state’s public and private school associations in football, basketball, baseball and softball. One of his accomplishments was that he threw out more coaches as an official than officials threw him out as a spectator watching his grandchildren play sports.
He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of McComb and served as deacon most of those years, helping with mission trips and helped build churches. He served as a Pike County supervisor for 12 years, and served as president of the board.
Venton Ray had a big heart, loved all people and would help anyone if it was within his ability. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 61 happy years, Bonnie Sue Adams; two infant brothers; his in-laws, Amon and Marguerite Lang; and a sister-in-law, Willie Ann Lang.
Venton Ray is survived by his three sons, Steve Adams and Rosie, Jeff Adams and Kelly, and David Adams and Lacey, all of McComb; two brothers-in-law, Roger Lang and Syble of McComb, and Randy Lang of Fernwood; a sister-in-law, Bettye Carlisle and Donald of Summit; seven grandchildren, Wes Adams (Kristen), Shane Adams, Robin Clements (Michael), Kyle Adams (Kristen), Molly White (Jonathan), Max Adams (Lacey) and Aaron Adams (Brianna); nine great-grandchildren, Parker Erwin, Amberlyn Clements, Ryker Clements, Addison White, Asher Adams, Makenzie White, Will Summers, Blayne Griffin and Bentlie Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Wes Adams, Shane Adams, Kyle Adams, Max Adams, Aaron Adams and Parker Erwin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the First Baptist Church of McComb, MS and the Baptist Children’s Village.
A special thanks to Aston Court, St. Luke Hospice and especially Kala, Tomeka and Philip.
