Jessie B. Magee, 94, of Magnolia died Dec. 8, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia.
Mr. Magee was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Pike County to the late Eugene and Murrie Travis Magee.
He was retired.
He attended school in the Pike County area and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he received an honorable discharge. He moved to Detroit, where he was employed by the Chrysler Stamping Plant, Maintenance Department.
He and his wife moved to Akron, Ohio, where he retired after 35 years of service. At that time he began his lawn care service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cora Gayden Magee; stepdaughter, Linda Tellington; two brothers, Thomas Magee and Leroy Magee; and three sisters, Lonnie Pittman, Ola May Nicholas and Sally Pittman.
Survivors include two sons, Eugene Magee and Jessie Magee Jr.; two daughters, Theresa Magee and Valerie (Ben) Jews; two stepdaughters, Myrtis (Conniel) Snipes and Gwen Martin; four sisters, Rose Lee Hines, Lovie Nunnery, Lillian Cook and Louise Bridges; two brothers, David C. (Anita) Magee and Dellic Magee; a special nephew, Calvin (Joyce) Magee; special niece, Dot Ard; special neighbor, Matthew Ratcliff; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
