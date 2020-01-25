Jeannine Joy Abdalla, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home the morning of Jan. 23, 2020.
There will be a memorial church service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday immediately followed by a reception lunch at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 215 N. Broadway St. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Abdalla was born in McComb on Nov. 29, 1930, to Alfred B. Abdalla Sr. and Corinne Thomas Abdalla.
For 30 years she was a successful advertising executive for Weiner Shoe Corp. in New Orleans. Jeannine retired and moved back home to McComb in the mid 1990s. She was very dedicated to her family. In McComb, she lived with her mother, whom she loved dearly until the time of her mother’s passing.
When she moved back to McComb she became very involved with her community. She was a Lions Club and ECW member. She cherished her friends and community and they cherished her. Everyone who met her was immediately touched by her kindness, loving energy and beauty.
She was a true Southern lady who was always well put together and was known for her red T-bird convertible. She brought grace and warmth everywhere she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Alfred “Buddy” Abdalla Jr.
She is survived by her cousins, H. Kinnon Thomas and H. Steve Thomas; as well as her second cousin, Alexis Yvonne Thomas Major.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The Episcopal Church of the Mediator or the Lions Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.