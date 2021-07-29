Jewel G. Smith Sr., 87, of McComb, died June 9, 2021, in the Central American nation of Belize.
A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Navilla Baptist Church with Bro. David Millican presiding and graveside services immediately afterward at Pike Memorial Gardens. A meal will be served at the church after interment.
He was born March 27, 1934, in McComb and maintained a lifetime residence in Pike County while traveling between McComb and Belize. He was the son of the late Mary Pigott and Robert Enoch Smith.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joel Smith, Clyde Smith and Harold Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Maria Smith of Belize; two daughters, Patricia Diane Moore and Tammy Sue Jenkins, both of Lewisville, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Jewel G. Smith Jr. and Lisa W. Smith of McComb; three stepdaughters, Priscilla Quigley, Ajenie Thompson and Rheyanan Rammal of Belize; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.