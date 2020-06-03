Bobby Eugene Savitts, 53, passed away May 29, 2020, at the Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, Ga.
No services are announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby was born Dec. 21, 1966, in McComb to the late Bobby Gene Savitts and Ruth Elizabeth Harwood Savitts Picard of Magnolia.
He attended West Mccomb Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and all water sports. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, watching movies and loved making people laugh. He was a jokester.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Robert Scott Savitts; and his dog, Reese Cup.
He is survived by his mother; his fiancee, Ann Kolofer of Magnolia; his son, Robert Savitts (Rebecca) of Crystal Springs; stepchildren, Ralph Thomas (Caitlyn) and Ryan Thomas, both of Wisconsin, Courtney Nall (Jonathan) of Summit and Justin Boyd (Kayla) of Brookhaven; sister-in-law, “The XOXO Lady” Mary Young of Ohio; grandchildren, Grace, Eli, Rylan, Radyn and Jaxston; his pets, Spence and Spaz; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Deaconess Home Care, Baptist Select Hospital nurses and doctors and Miller County Hospital and Nursing Facility for the wonderful care given to Bobby, along with the West McComb congregation and all others who offered up prayer for Bobby and the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.