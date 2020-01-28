Gerry W. Bass, 67, of McComb, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Graveside services will be held in Pike Memorial Gardens immediately following Thursday’s visitation. Bro. Jamie Hughes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gerry was born July 19, 1952, in Delhi, La., to Bennett Woodrow Bass Sr. and Minnie Bass Boyd. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He worked for the McComb Police Department and McComb Stationery before becoming disabled. He continued “working” by becoming a sidekick with his wife delivering newspapers for the Enterprise-Journal for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepdad, Rudy Boyd; a brother, Woody Bass; a sister-in-law, Tommye Bass; and a stepbrother, Robert Boyd.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Bass; two sons, Eric (Bridget) Bass and Josh (Kaleena) Bass; two sisters, Sherry (M.L.) Fortinberry and Ginger Kavanay; a stepbrother, Barry Boyd; his mother-in-law, Shirley Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jared Bass, Neal Bass, Clay Barrett, David Fischer, John Kavanay, Troy Fortinberry, Kris Smith and Josh Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Tayden and Seth Bass.
A special thank-you to his previous home health nurses, Chasity Brownell and Kenitra Terrell, hospice nurse Dee Dee Jones and aide Katrina “Hurricane,” Dr. Luke Lampton and Dr. William Dixon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.