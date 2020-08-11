Jeannine Simmons

Jeannine Harper Simmons, 90, of Magnolia, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Jeannine had been residing in Jacksonville, Fla., near her daughter for the past several years.
A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Magnolia Cemetery to celebrate and honor Jeannine’s life. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating will be available.
Jeannine was born and raised in Hattiesburg.
In 1955, Jeannine married Dennis and lived in Hattiesburg until later moving to Hammond, La. In 1969, they moved to Magnolia to take over a family insurance agency. Jeannine worked with Dennis at Simmons Insurance Agency until their retirement.
Anyone who knew Jeannine will remember her quick wit, stylish flair and creativity.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Simmons; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Harper Sr.; brothers, J.L. Harper Jr. and Cecil Harper; sisters, Lorraine Harper, Marion Anderson and Jeanette Harper; and her grandson, Philip Horn.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Denice Horn (husband Phil) of Abingdon, Va,, and Susan Johnson (husband Phil) of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughters, Lesly McHugh, Sara Thompson and Katie Smith; great-grandchildren, Spencer McHugh and Clayton Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local community hospice.
