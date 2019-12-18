Johnny Purvis “J.P.” Allred, 76, of Smithdale passed away Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Mr. Allred was born May 18, 1943, in Lincoln County to John Henry Allred and Nannie Bell Wilkinson Allred.
He was a member of Adams United Methodist Church. He was retired from the National Guard after more than 20 years of service. Mr. Allred worked with and retired from the railroad, serving with Illinois Central and Amtrak as a supervisor. He had many hobbies, one of which was to ride horses. He was a member of the Southwest Mississippi Horses Association. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Malcolm Allred; a brother-in-law, Shelby Smith; and one son-in-law, Javier Garcia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nevelyn Johnston Allred of Smithdale; two sons, Johnny Clayton Allred of Smithdale and Howard Cassels Allred (Alison) of McComb; a daughter, Allyson Allred Garcia of Loyd Star; grandchildren, Aimee Rushing Peralta of Loyd Star, Stephana Rushing Graham of Brookhaven, Blake Guidry of Brookhaven, Steven Cassels Allred of Parris Island, S.C., and Kristen Danyel Allred of McComb; great-grandchildren, Isabella Rushing, Javier Martinez, Dominic Mendez, Nathan Rushing, Brayden Horn and Ally Claire Graham; three brothers, Elwood Allred (Betty Jo) of White Hall, Md., Ronnie Allred (Kay) of Brookhaven and Phillip Allred of Brookhaven; two sisters, Dorthy “Dot” Smith of Jackson and Dale Coleman (James) of Ruth; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Luke’s Hospice for the exceptional care and love that was shown to Mr. Allred and the entire Allred family during this time of their lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Johnny Purvis Allred’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Parkinsons Foundation.
