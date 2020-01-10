Vera Addison, 85, of McComb, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Martin T. Johnson, pastor, officiating, and burial in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Sister Addison was born Jan. 25, 1934, in McComb, to Mack Stokes and Rosa Bell Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Jimmie Addison Jr.; her parents; and one brother, Frankie E. Watson.
Her survivors include two sons, Monty Dupree Addison and Larry Duane Addison Sr.; three grandchildren, LaKeshia Addison Opara-Nadi and her husband Brian, Larry Duane Addison II and Larry Dumon Addison; three great-grandchildren, Skaka, Bryce and Skylar Grace Opara-Nadi; two sisters, Evelyn Grace Caston and Willye Sue Smith; one brother, Thomas Earl (Lois V.) Stokes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
