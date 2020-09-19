Robert Thamer House, 76, of Summit passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb after a lengthly illness.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Auburn, to the late Otis Odell House and Doris Nunnery Mock.
He attended North Pike High School, where he scored the first touchdown for its first football team. Robert served in the United States Air Force. He worked in the construction trades as a carpenter and as an ironworker connector.
Robert was known for his friendly, outgoing nature and never failed to stop and talk with his many friends. He worked on cars as a hobby and drag raced his 1965 Mustang in Hub City. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed attending rock concerts.
Survivors include his children from his first marriage to Candy Lenoir Gadowry: a son, James David House, Newport, Tenn., a daughter, Jennifer House Freeman (Jimmy) of Summit and a stepson, Timothy Edward Lenoir (Allan), of Hammond, La.; three grandchildren, Kamree House Hall (Daniel) of Whitewood, S.D., Cody House of Zachary, La., and Lillian Billiot of Summit: six great-grandchildren, Ty, Kylee, Wyatt, Cort and Sutton Hall and Hayden Beck: a brother, Otis Ray House (Marie) of McComb; and a sister, Dell Denise House, Summit.
