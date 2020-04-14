Bobette “Bobbie” Thompson Wells, 85, of Smithdale passed away in her home on April 13, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Jared Leonard will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 22, 1934, in Holmesville to Birdie Smith Thompson May and Ralph B. Thompson.
Bobbie retired from both Kellwood Manufacturing, and the state of Mississippi. After retiring she worked many years at Berner’s Florist in McComb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Wells; mother, Birdie Smith Thompson May; father, Ralph B. Thompson; and a brother, H. N. Thompson.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Pete (Helen) Wells of Smithdale and Janice (William) Lee of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren Brandi (John) Harvey, Kelly (James) Tallentire, Jaime (Brandon) Baas, and Cole (Sarah) Wells; six great-grandchildren; one younger brother, Jerry S. Thompson; nephews Joey Thompson, Shan Thompson and Chris Thompson; niece, Jaye Merrill; on the Wells side of the family, by sisters-in-law Eloise Wells, Willene Thompson, Peggie Ratcliff, Donnis Temple and Peggy Parsons; numerous great-nieces and -nephews, and a special great-niece, Cortney Wells Blades.
She will be missed by her family and loved ones.
