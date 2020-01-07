Nelson E. Shows

Nelson Eugene Shows, 78, of Oak Grove and formerly of McComb, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
Graveside services were Sunday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Pine Haven Funeral Home of Hattiesburg handled arrangements.
Mr. Shows was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Jackson, the son of Paul D. and Etta Mae Bryant Shows.
Upon graduation from Petal High School, where he was a standout athlete, Mr. Shows earned a football scholarship and attended Tulane University. He worked for 15 years at Hercules Inc., and then went on to retire from Weyerhaeuser in Fernwood, after 32 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda Pierpoint Shows; his youngest daughter, Cherie Shows McRaney; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gail and David Walters.
He is survived by his wife, Edwina; children, David Shows, Alicia Shows and Michelle Anderson; son-in-law, Marty McRaney; grandchildren, Cherra Lanier, Kimberly Stevenson, Jessica Stevenson and Kate Fleming; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Max Weathers, Wes Weathers, Conner Weathers, Jeffrey Wilson, Neel Gibson and Greg Gibson.
