Claudia O’Dell Payne, 32, a lifelong resident of Centreville, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.
Visitation will 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Centreville Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. All who loved Claudia are welcomed to attend the visitation and service.
Mrs. Payne was born Jan. 6, 1988.
She was a 2006 graduate of Centreville Academy and worked in business and accounting at Feliciana Bank, Regions Bank and Centreville Academy.
Claudia was a loving and devoted mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. She possessed unwavering courage and unmatched strength and determination in the midst of adversity. She had a kind spirit, loved all and could fill a room with joy. Most of all, she loved her family deeply and valued her time with them.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Donna Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Payne III; and grandparents, Charlie and Betty McDavid, and Dewitte and Claudy McGraw McMillan.
Claudia is survived by her husband, David Payne; three children, Mackenzie, Jacob and Logan; parents, Jeff and Janet O’Dell; twin sister, Courtney Anders and husband Curtis and son Ezra; brother, Lincoln O’Dell; father-in-law, Robert Payne Jr. and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law, Dana Clark and husband Randy and children Lindsey and Owen; nephew, Devon Payne; niece, Morgan Tammen and husband Austin; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations may be sent to the Centreville Academy softball team.
