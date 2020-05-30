Mary L. Dillon, 81, of Franklinton, La., died May 27, 2020, at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, La.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greater Hayes Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Franklinton with the Rev. Jerome Warren officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Dillon was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Franklinton.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
