Gertie Irene Brent Lambert, 93, of McComb went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2019, at Courtyard Nursing Home in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will be in Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery at Carter’s Creek.
Mrs. Lambert was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Pike County. She was the daughter of Andrew Preston Brent and Gertie Felder Brent.
She was an active member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church at Carter’s Creek, where she attended for many years until her failing health kept her from attending.
She was married to Buel Lambert on April 4, 1945, until his death on Sept. 11, 1964.
In her younger years she worked in New Orleans as a telephone operator. After getting married, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading her Bible and watching preaching on television. She loved entertaining her children and grandchildren. Before her health failed her, she loved cooking for special occasions for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buel Lambert; a son, Larry W. Lambert; a son-in-law, Steve Weekley; five sisters, Martha Price, Bertie Bearden, Julia Alexander, Ida Johnson and Rosemary Boyd; and one brother, Frank “Buster” Brent.
She is survived by one son, Wayne Lambert and his wife Jeanette of Summit; one daughter, Marilyn Weekley of Summit; four grandchildren, Jarrod Lambert, Bridget Smith and husband Jonathon, Chris Weekley and wife Janell, and Jeremy Weekley and wife Melanie; three great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Smith, Kherington Weekley and Gracelyn Weekley; and one great-grandson, Cole Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Lambert, Chris Weekley, Jeremy Weekley, Robert Boyd, Ronnie Boyd and Gordon Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathon Smith and James Nevels.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
