Walter “Walton” Green, 52 of Foxworth, died July 26, 2021, at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 519 Owens St., Columbia, with Rev. Tony Conerly officiating. Burial will be in the New Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, 279 Kokomo Road, Kokomo.
Born Feb. 5, 1969, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Arthur Green Jr., and the late Thelma Ruth Jefferson Green. He was the husband of Heather Marie Atkinson Green.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
