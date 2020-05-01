James Anthony Adams, 75, of McComb, passed away April 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will handle the arrangements.
James was born May 10, 1944, in LaRose, La. He was the son of the late Norman and Evelyn Plaisance Adams.
James was an oilfield worker and a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved woodworking and being an outdoorsman. He loved people and was known for doing for others, always ready to help in time of need. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Norman Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 55 happy years, Cheryl Adams of McComb; two sons, Beau and wife Heather Adams, and Dominic and wife Stefanie Adams, all of Texas; two daughters, Michelle Lyons and husband Chad, and Nicole Adams, all of Texas; three brothers, Mel Adams and wife Helen, Lonnie Adams and wife Mary, all of Louisiana, and John Adams and wife Stella of Mississippi; two sisters, Carol Ann Rogers and husband Craig, and Donna Gillford and husband Robert, all of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
