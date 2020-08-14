“Jesus will say, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.’ ”
On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Terresa Fae Ellis, at the age of 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 27735 LA-16, Denham Springs, La., with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Greenoaks Funeral Home of Baton Rouge is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Ellis was born in McComb on Feb. 21, 1949, to Dewey and Mae Matthews. She was the younger of their two daughters.
She was a resident of Walker, La., and retired from the State of Louisiana as a professional procurement specialist.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Ellis; son, Chad Sanders and his wife Michelle; three grandsons, Dylan, Jeremiah and Jordan Sanders; stepdaughter, Katie Ellis; grandson, Austin Ellis; stepson, Micah Ellis and his wife Tonya; two grandsons, Gavin and Bailey Ellis; stepsons, David Ellis and wife Nicole, and Robert Briscoe and wife Sylvie; one granddaughter, Emily Briscoe; sister, Sherron Barlow and her husband Ralph.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dylan Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, Jordan Sanders, Austin Ellis, Gavin Ellis and Bailey Ellis.
Although Terresa will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends, she will forever live in our hearts and memories.
Share condolences at greenoaksfunerals.com.
In loving memory, please consider making a donation to support the faithful ministry of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs (firstdenham.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.