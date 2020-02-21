Jessie C. James, 96, of McComb died Feb. 17, 2020, at KareMed Assisted Living in Ocean Springs.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary United Baptist Church until services at 12:30 p.m.. Rev. Martin Washington will officiate with pastor the Rev. Dwayne Howard. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 2.
She was born June 19, 1923, in Franklin County.
Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
