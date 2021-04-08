Brandy Michelle Smith Fredette, 43, quietly passed away on April 5, 2021, at her home in Wesson.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven and will resume 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2. Graveside services will follow at Riverwood Memorial Park. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Masks may be worn by those who attend visitation and funeral service due to covid concerns, but they are optional.
Brandy was born April 25, 1977, in McComb. She was the daughter of Sandra and Ron Guest of Oxford, and Keith and Joyce Smith of Summit.
Brandy worked in several different management positions, most recently at Zaxby’s in Brookhaven. She never met a stranger, was considered a ray of sunshine by those closest to her and treated everyone she worked fairly and with great kindness.
She was a loving daughter, devoted mother, extremely proud of her family, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. Her greatest legacy will be seen through the lives of her three children, who will shine bright with their mother’s endearing spirit. She loved attending their sporting events, music recitals or just being there to support them in any way.
Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Gerald McGuire of Liberty, and Memphis Smith of Summit.
She leaves sons Troy and Luke Fredette and daughter Jamie Claire Fredette, all of Monticello; her grandmother, Lela Smith of Summit; a sister, Claire Guest Lowe (Jody) of Oxford; brothers, Sam Guest of St. Louis and Wallace Smith of Summit; nieces, Madi Kate Wallace and Mary Hollis Lowe, both of Oxford; uncles, Mickey McGuire (Brenda) of McComb, Kyle Smith (Dee Dee) of Liberty and Gerry McGuire (Kim) of Gluckstadt; an aunt, Charlotte Reynolds (Ronnie) of Liberty; and a host of adoring great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
She will be greatly missed by her family who will forever cherish her memory. We are reminded of John 11:25-26 where Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.”
