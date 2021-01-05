Rodney Harold Dickey Sr., 80, of McComb, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at his home on Michigan Avenue with his family by his side.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Monday at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican officiated. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Mr. Dickey was born March 31, 1940, and was the eldest of three children born to Bob H. Dickey and Lavelle E. Stewart Dickey.
Rodney was an active member of Central Baptist Church, where he served in several positions, his favorite being a greeter for his fellow churchgoers on Sunday mornings. He loved serving his Lord in whatever capacity that was needed.
Early in life, Rodney was the owner of Buccaneer Barber Shop in McComb. Later, he co-owned Ye Olde Pallets with his loving wife Patsy.
He enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with his family and his cat Taz, attending church, Mississippi State sports and researching his family history. Rodney was proud of his family heritage and knowing that his family was one of the first to settle in the state of Mississippi.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patsy Collins Dickey; daughter, Rhonda Love and husband Randall of Summit; sons, Rodney H. Dickey Jr. of Savannah, Ga., and Ronald D. Dickey of McComb; sister, Connie Dickey Woods and husband Charlie of Flora; brother, Bobby Dickey and wife Mary of McComb; three stepchildren, Greg Collins and his wife Kim of Rowlett, Texas, Russ Collins and his wife Amy of Little Elm, Texas, and Reed Collins of Madison. Rodney, a.k.a. “PawPaw Rodney,” had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
