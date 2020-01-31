Linda Washington, 74, of McComb, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center, Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary United Baptist Church with the Rev. Dewayne Howard pastor and the Rev. Martin Washington officiating. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 2.
Ms. Washington was born June 5, 1945, in Pike County to the late Maggie Mae Washington and Eddie Taylor.
She was a housekeeper and sitter.
She was a member of St. Mary United Baptist Church where she served in the choir. She served as president and vice president of the Sunshine Club and Girl Scout group leader. Prior to retirement, Linda was employed at Central Baptist Church and McComb Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Josiah Martin Washington; an uncle, Percy Martin; three aunts, Icey Travis, Elizabeth Spears and Freddie Nelson; one niece and two nephews.
Survivors include two sons, Sgt. Eugene (Karnesha) Washington and Martin (Dr. Angela) Washington; five sisters, Mary Gary, Sandra Washington, Jossetta (Vernell) Barnes, Joyce Washington and Annie L. Taylor; one brother, Larry Washington; five grandchildren, Patricia, Tinisha, Jeremiah, Kennedi and Noah Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
