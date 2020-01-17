Tonya Baylor, 55, of Summit, died Jan. 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Summit. Pastor Oliver Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood North Cemetery, McComb. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Baylor was born May 8, 1964, in McComb, the daughter of Clyde L. Isaac Jr. and Wilester Isaac.
She received her diploma at McComb High School, an Associate of Arts degree at the University of Phoenix, and Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Services degree at Ashford University.
Over the years, Tonya exemplified her love for others through her work as deputy clerk for the Town of Summit, police clerk for Summit Police Department, and jail administrator for Pike County Sherriff’s Department.
Tonya leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 81⁄2 years, Timothy P. Baylor; one son, Desmond Isaac of McComb; three stepchildren, Jazmine Baylor of McComb, T’Keya (Matthew) Futch of Forest, LaKaisha Coleman of Meridian; six grandchildren, Tysen “TJ” Westerfield, Gabrielle Isaac, Gavin Isaac, Christopher “CJ” Cole, Ja’Corevius “Tigger” Bates and Quendasia Isaac; five sisters, Shewonda Tate, Rhonda Isaac, Eurea (Russell) Carter, and Brandye (Craig) Carson, all of McComb, and Tafrica Leggett of Los Angeles; one brother: Marlon “Pepper” Huff of Jacksonville, Fla.; a stepmother, Tabatha Isaac; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends; and fur baby Ace Baylor.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.