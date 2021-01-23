Barbara Burris Raborn, 90, of the East Fork community passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her three girls.
Visitation will be noon Monday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Alexander, the Rev. Larry Cockerham and Bro. Tom Burris will officiate. Masks and social distancing are requested.
Barbara was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Amite County to Omer E. Burris and Hilda Bostic Burris.
She was a member of East Fork Baptist Church and worked as a quality control supervisor at Kellwood Manufacturing Co. for 40 years.
She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many hobbies, some of which included sewing, flowers, fixing up her home and other projects. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Raborn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edwin E. Burris.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane Raborn, Camille Newman and Cathy Watts; two grandchildren, Josh Watts, Melissa Watts and a bonus grandchild, Leanna Ross; three great-grandchildren, Floyd Sharp, Payton Watts and Madison Watts; along with many other relatives, friends and her grand-dog “Scully.”
Pallbearers will be Josh Watts, Floyd Sharp, Jamie Raquet, Jimmy Burns, Tommy Bostic and Ray Sylvest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.