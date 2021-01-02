Anna Gayle Whittington Reynolds Minks, 75, of Canton, Mich., passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Her family will receive friends 10 a.m. Monday until services at noon at Brown Funeral Home, 153 S. Broad St, Liberty. She will be laid to rest at Liberty Cemetery in Liberty. McCabe Funeral Home of Canton, Mich., is in charge of arrangements in Michigan.
Anna was born Sept. 26, 1945, in McComb to Clyde and Wilmena Whittington. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1963. She attended Mississippi College for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees and studied higher learning at the University of Mississippi. Anna held various teaching jobs including teaching English at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
In 1983, Anna and her family moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where they lived for one year to the day. She taught English at the community college until she moved to Michigan in 1984. There she began her career at Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights, retiring in 2007 after 21 years of dedication. She also taught courses at the Detroit College of Business in Dearborn, Mich.
On Oct. 10, 1987, Anna was married to James E. Minks in Dearborn Heights, eventually making their home in Canton, Mich. Anna was a wonderful homemaker whose attention to detail was impeccable. Her decorating was always “classy,” never gaudy. Christmas was an incredibly special time of the year for her, and not a single room in the home was ignored.
Anna was also an exceptional pianist, learning how to play at an early age. In Mississippi, she would play for church services and weddings. More recently, she enjoyed playing for residents at local nursing homes. Needless to say, she loved music. Anna was a longtime member of Northridge Church and was active in the Women’s Ministry and two book clubs. She touched the hearts of many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clyde, “Sonny” Whittington.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, James E. Minks; a son, Charles Blundell Reynolds II; stepdaughters, Sandra Kay (Mark) Minks-Mroz and Cheryl Ann (Andrew) Poris; stepsons, James David (Shanda) Minks and Robert Alan (Tanya) Minks; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a niece, Alicia Whittington; and great-nephew. Garrison Whittington.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Minks’s name are appreciated to Northridge Church, 49555 N. Territorial Road, Plymouth, MI 48170.
