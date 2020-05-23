Mr. Glenn D. Wren, 78, of Summit passed from this life on May 21, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Burial will follow in Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McComb at 11:30 with Dr. David Millican officiating.
Mr. Glenn was born April 17, 1942, in Tylertown and was the son of Melvin Wren and Ouida Mulford Wren. He was the owner and operator of Wren Pest Control for 50 plus years, serving his community and surrounding areas. He was a man that was dedicated to his business.
He loved his family and enjoyed his time spent with them, especially his grandbabies. He was so proud to be their “PawPaw”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Paul Rand, Luther Lee Rand and Eugene Wren; and one infant son.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene Lawrence Wren of Summit; one son, Steve Wren and Anita of Madison; two daughters, Connie Wren of Clinton and Glenna Waydick and Danny of Summit; one brother, Roger Wren of McComb; five grandchildren, Shelby Boykin and David, Maggie Kate Wren, Bailey Waydick, Lillie Waydick and Blake Waydick; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
