Robert Lloyd Bowers Sr., 54, of Tylertown, died Aug. 18, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services were held Saturday at Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home.
Mr. Bowers was the Chief of Lexie Fire Department in Tylertown for 20 years.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com
