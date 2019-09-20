Kay Sorrell McNabb, 68, of Centreville died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 18, 2019, after battling cancer for almost three years, one day short of her 50th wedding anniversary to her devoted husband and caregiver, Venton A. “Bubba” McNabb Jr.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 11, officiated by Rev. Eric Greene. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville.
Kay was born June 4, 1951, in Greenville. She was a “Delta Girl,” having been raised in Belzoni.
She was owner of “The Little Shoppe,” a favorite ladies and gift shop in Centreville for many years, and she was office manager at Centreville Motor Co. She was a member of Centreville Book Club and the “lunch sisters.” She enjoyed being at Lake Mary, cheering for the Ole Miss Rebels, traveling and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John William Sorrell, and her loving stepfather, Dr. Thomas Scott McCay.
She is survived by her husband, Venton A. “Bubba” McNabb Jr.; two daughters, Melissa McNabb Dabagia and husband Mark of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Corley McNabb Wicker of Oxford; a son, Venton A. “Bo” McNabb III and wife Kristin of Centreville; six grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Dabagia, Eli and Luke Wicker, and Emma and Linley McNabb; her mother, Bettye Higdon McCay of Jackson; a sister, Jan Sorrell McGraw of Lafayette, La.; two stepbrothers, Dr. Barry McCay and Scott McCay; and a stepsister, Kim McCay Simmons. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, make donations be made to M.D. Anderson Medical Center or the Natchez Childrens Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.