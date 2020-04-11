Virginia “Sue” Felder, 88, of Liberty passed away April 10, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Justin Caples will officiate. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Feb. 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Richard Jones and Hilda Umberger Jones. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and worked for Kellwood Co. as a supervisor, retiring after 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Truett Felder; two brothers, Billy Joe Jones and Richard C. “Pete” Jones; a sister, Jessie Ann Jones Coker; brother-in-law, Charles Coker; daughter, Charlotte Walsh; daughter- in-law, Jeannie Felder; and grandson, infant Everett Felder Boyd.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Felder Hux (Keith) of McComb; son, Barry Felder of Liberty; son-in-law, Tom Walsh; two sisters-in-law, Grady Jones and Janie Neyland; eight grandchildren, Deedre Coll (Jim), Devin Walsh, Kelsey Walsh of Hattiesburg, Kevin Boyd, Ryan Felder, Lucas Felder (Jessica) of Baton Rouge, La., Logan Felder (Madison) of Liberty, Wendy Spence; adopted grandson Jason Hughes of Vancleave; six great-grandchildren, Ethen and Brooklyn Spence, Anna Grace and Macy Coll, Sadie Felder and Owen Felder.
The family sends a special thank-you to St. Luke’s Home Health for years of care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.