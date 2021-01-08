Maida Lynn Wells, 83, of McComb, died Jan. 5, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday till services at 11 at Central Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and provided flowers for the church’s functions. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, please wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact.
Mrs. Wells was born July 23, 1937, in Montgomery. She was the daughter of the late Tannie and Gladys Brown Matthews.
She was the owner and operator of the Gulf/South Art Gallery in McComb for 26 years. She had also served as Pike County Election Commissioner for over 25 years, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Lee Wells; two sisters, Evelyn Hodges and Doris Adams; two brothers, Willis Earl Matthews and Bernard Matthews; one grandson, Joe Callender; and a special friend, Billy Dykes Sr.
Mrs. Wells is survived by two sons, Preston Wells and wife Donna of McComb and Greg Wells and wife Shelia of Magnolia; one daughter, Cara Varnado and husband Lance of McComb; two brothers, Ronnie Matthews of Lexington, S.C., and Burley Matthews of Fayetteville, N.C.; one sister, Ellen Johns of Mendenhall; five grandchildren, Nicole Vick, Shelby Wells, Abby Jane Varnado, Rodrick Varnado and Chris Wells.
Pallbearers will be Ric Johnson, Joe McKnight, Donnie Hodges, David Fischer, Steve Weber and Scott Weeks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Super Survivors Breast Cancer Support Group, 105 S. Laurel, P.O. Box 1310, Summit, MS 39666.
