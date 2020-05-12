Gary Willingham, 70, of Baker, La., and a native of Gloster, died May 10, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster with Rev. Butch Simmons officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Newman Funeral Home in Centreville.
He was born June 20, 1949, in Gloster to the late James Vardaman Willingham and the late Lorene Wilson “Teddy” Willingham.
Gary was employed in security at Feliciana Forensic Facility for 26 years and retired as a captain. He was a devoted Ole Miss football fan, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was known as someone who always had a joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Marjorie Willingham Havard, Pauline Willingham Durham, Dolly Ruth Willingham McKlemurry and Peggy Willingham Seale; and three brothers, Thomas Belton Willingham, James K. Willingham, and Frank Lee Willingham.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diane Miller Willingham; two sons, Marty and James Anthony “Tony” Willingham, both of Centreville; a twin brother, Cary Willingham (Debbie) of Gloster; three stepdaughters, Charla Noce of Watson, Traci Travis of Ethel and Denice Duncan of Katy, Texas; five grandchildren who loved him deeply, Skye and Jacelyn Noce of Watson, Valon Duncan of Katy, Texas, Gavin Travis (Cathy) of Zachary, La., and Brandon Duncan of Springfield, La.; four great-grandchildren, Landon Duncan, Mason Rojas, Harrison Travis and Emerson “Emmie” Travis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care.
